windows 7 list of all dll files associated with a program

15/06/2023 Opina

This article explains how to use the regsvr32 command-line tool in Windows and how to fix some regsvr32 errors. Regsvr32 is used to register and unregister Object Linking and Embedding (OLE) controls, like DLL files and ActiveX Control .OCX files. You may need to register a DLL file if you see a DLL error on your computer. However, this can overload memory and create a duplicate file if the original is still on the device.

By default, all problems are selected – clicking ‘Repair’ removes them all.

Shaant is a Senior Writer at MUO, and has been writing about Windows since 2021.

Combine two parts water with one part vinegar to make a homemade window cleaner.

We have shortlisted some third-party applications that can help you clean registry in Windows 10 with ease.

The Registry File System (RegFS) sample creates a virtual projection of the local machine’s registry into a file system folder using d3dx9_34.dll location the Windows Projected File System (ProjFS).

If you find yourself deleting search history in Windows regularly, it may be worthwhile to disable it entirely. The process requires some registry tweaks but is safe and only takes a few minutes. Choose how frequently your file explorer history should be deleted (Daily/Weekly/Monthly) and click Next. All of your older history that was saved, will be gone, and from the next time you type in search box, it will again save as a history of File Explorer. Be double sure before clearing the history, because it will not ask you for any confirmation. The search terms you deleted in the registry will no longer display as suggestions when you type your search terms.

How to Opt Out Your Data on ChatGPT

Under «Privacy» in the General tab of the pop-up window that appears, click the «Clear» button to immediately clear all your Recent Files, then click «OK.» As it always shows the files you viewed last, the Recent Files folder can be very handy if you’ve closed something by accident, downloaded several files, or need to resume a task that was interrupted. By default, Windows searches across several categories to deliver results. You can open an item from here or narrow the search results further. Open Run command by pressing Windows + R and type Regedit and hit enter, This command will open the Registry editor. The second method will remove different parts of File Explorer history selectively. Remember to periodically clear your search history and keep your computer secure.

Replace whatever is in the registry value’s Value data field with 1. In the right-pane, locate and double-click on a registry value named SetupCompletedSuccessfully to modify it. Click on Windows Search in the left pane to have its contents displayed in the right pane.

Method 2

Such files get dynamically linked with the respective program by running in the background only when the program was said to be opened by the user. If at all a DLL file has been found on your desktop, then there is no need to panic as it might be a Windows program trying to safely store codes. To check which program has saved the DLL file, you need to follow either one of the below-mentioned methods to open DLL file at ease. In Windows 10/8/7, there is a built-in System File Checker, enabling you to scan systems files and automatically restore any deleted, lost or corrupted system files.

Another way to clean the registry is to use Deployment Image Servicing and Management (DISM) utility on Windows PC. It is used to clean system files and resolve errors, but you can also use it to clean the registry upto some level. You have restored the registry as it was before you started the cleaning process. CCleaner is a useful tool when it comes to scanning issues related to the PC, especially the registry.

Rather than hunting through the Windows registry to try to fix something broken, get the performance-optimization tool designed and trusted by experts. The Windows registry is structured exactly like the files and folders system you’re familiar with.

You could take the manual road as well, by following the links given below. Welcome to Help Desk Geek- a blog full of tech tips from trusted tech experts. We have thousands of articles and guides to help you troubleshoot any issue.